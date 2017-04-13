Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks will look to win their fourth Stanley Cup in eight years when they open the postseason on Thursday night.

The Chicago Blackhawks will get their playoff run underway on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators, and the team released a video to hype fans up for another run at a Stanley Cup championship.

The video, which features stars like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Ryan Hartman, also features the play-by-play talents of Doc Emrick and Pat Foley, and the whole beautiful concoction is a great way for fans to get excited for the coming postseason action.

Here is the video:

The Blackhawks, who have won Stanley Cups in three of their last seven playoff appearances, will look to become the first team since the Edmonton Oilers to win four Stanley Cups in such a short amount of time. Puck drop for their game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., and the game will air locally on CSN Chicago and nationally on NBCSN.