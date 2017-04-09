The Blackhawks will take on the Predators in the playoffs, and their series will get underway on Thursday night at the United Center.

The Chicago Blackhawks found out over the weekend that they will play the Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but late Sunday night the team found out when they’ll be taking the ice for the first time in the postseason.

The NHL finally released the full schedule late Sunday night after all the races had been decided and all the matchups had been set. The Blackhawks and Predators will open their 2017 first round series on Thursday night at the United Center, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

All games in the first round of the playoffs will be available on local TV in the Chicago area, with Games 1 and 3 airing on Comcast SportsNet Chicago and Game 2 airing on NBC 5 on Saturday night.

Here is the team’s full schedule, as announced by the NHL (home games are in bold):

Game 1: Thur., April 13 – 7 p.m. CSN Chicago

Game 2: Sat., April 15 – 7 p.m. NBC

Game 3: Mon., April 17 – 8:30 p.m. CSN Chicago

Game 4: Thurs., April 20 – TBD

*Game 5: Sat., April 22 – TBD

*Game 6: Mon., April 24 – TBD

*Game 7: Wed., April 26 – TBD

* = if necessary

The other Western Conference series will pit the St. Louis Blues against the Minnesota Wild, while the Anaheim Ducks take on the Calgary Flames. The San Jose Sharks will begin their Western Conference title defense against the upstart Edmonton Oilers, who will hold home ice advantage in the series.