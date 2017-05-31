Chicago Blackhawks Partner With Lollapalooza on Epic T-Shirt Designs | NBC Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks Partner With Lollapalooza on Epic T-Shirt Designs

By James Neveau

    Getty Images

    For fans who love hockey and music, the Chicago Blackhawks’ partnership with the Lollapalooza festival has yielded some truly awe-inspiring t-shirt designs.

    The designs, which have been posted on the Blackhawks’ website and Twitter account, are being voted on by fans ahead of the festival, and the winning design will be made into a t-shirt over the summer months:

    The winning t-shirt design will available at Lollapalooza pop-up shops at the event, but Blackhawks fans will also be able to purchase the winning t-shirt at Blackhawks Store locations for a limited time this summer.

    The winning t-shirt designer will also receive an impressive prize package, including passes to the festival, two tickets to a Blackhawks game, and a t-shirt autographed by members of the team. 

