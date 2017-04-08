Chicago Blackhawks to Play Nashville Predators in First Round | NBC Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks to Play Nashville Predators in First Round

By James Neveau

    The Chicago Blackhawks will face a familiar foe in the first round of the playoffs, as they'll take on the Nashville Predators.

    The Predators locked into the second wild card spot as they lost to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. The loss means that the Calgary Flames will get the top wild card seed and will face the Anaheim Ducks in round one. 

    The NHL is expected to announce the schedule for the series on Sunday night, but with the Chicago Bulls at home on Wednesday, it's likely that the Blackhawks will open the postseason on either Thursday or Friday night. 

    The Blackhawks and Predators have met in the postseason before, with the teams playing each other in the 2010 and 2015 playoffs. The Blackhawks ended up winning both series, and they ended up winning the Stanley Cup in both of those seasons. 

    We'll have more on this story as it develops. 

