CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 21: Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks (center) celebrates his third period goal with (L-R) Nick Schmaltz #8, Brent Seabrook #7 and Brian Campbell #51 against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center on March 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Canucks defeated the Blackhawks 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Hockey jerseys can be pretty expensive, but if you're hoping to score one for a graduation present or a Mother's Day gift, the Chicago Blackhawks have got you covered.

There is a catch, however.

At the Blackhawks' official team store, with locations on Michigan Ave, in Oakbrook, and in Aurora, jerseys are currently available with a buy one, get one free offer, as the team looks to unload some of their excess inventory before summer hits:

Dick's Sporting Goods also has jerseys available at significant markdowns on both their website and in their brick-and-mortar stores, with jerseys marked down a whopping 65 percent at the retailer. A Jonathan Toews jersey is currently available on the site for less than $60, a far cry from the $170 that they normally cost?

Why the markdown on Blackhawks gear? Prices are being slashed as the team and the NHL make the transition from Reebok, the league's jersey sponsor since 2007, to Adidas, which bought the rights in a blockbuster deal in 2015. The clothing company will pay the NHL $33 million per season for the rights to the jerseys, which will be unveiled this fall.