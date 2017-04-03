The Chicago Blackhawks clinched the Central Division title and home-ice advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs last week, and one of the biggest contributing factors to those successes has been honored by the NHL as its First Star of the Week.

That player is winger Artemi Panarin, who was named First Star by the league on Monday morning. The talented forward racked up five goals in four games for the Blackhawks over the last week, helping the team to a 2-1-1 record in the four games that they played.

Panarin’s big game of the week came on Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, when he scored a pair of goals to help the Blackhawks to a 3-1 win over one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Washington Capitals winger Marcus Johansson was named the Second Star of the Week after he racked up seven assists in three games, and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot went 3-0-0 with a 1.66 goals against average as he secured Third Star honors.

Panarin and the Blackhawks will next take the ice on Tuesday night when they visit Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche for the first game on a three-game road trip that will end their regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m, and the game will air on WGN.