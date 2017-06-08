Chicago Blackhawks Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks will open their 2017 preseason schedule with a road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team announced on Thursday.

The Blackhawks, who saw their 2016-17 season come to a sudden end with a sweep at the hands of the Nashville Predators in the postseason, will also make visits to TD Garden in Boston to take on the Bruins and the brand new Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit to take on the Red Wings as part of their preseason schedule.

The Blackhawks will also have home games against all three teams as part of a six-game preseason schedule.

Here is the Blackhawks’ full preseason slate (home games in bold):

Tues., Sept. 19: at Columbus Blue Jackets 6 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 21: vs. Detroit Red Wings 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 23: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets 7:30 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 25: at Boston Bruins 6:00 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 28: at Detroit Red Wings 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Boston Bruins 7:30 p.m.

Ticket and television information will be announced at a later date, according to the team.