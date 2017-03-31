Ego Ferguson, a 2nd round pick of the Bears in 2014, was waived by the team on Friday after three seasons with the team

One of the big criticisms of the Chicago Bears over the last few years has been player development, and another high-profile draft pick is gone as Ego Ferguson has been waived by the team.

Ferguson, who was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU, played just three seasons in Chicago, and he never was viewed as a schematic fit for the team when they switched to a 3-4 defensive alignment before the 2015 campaign.

The lineman appeared in 20 games for the Bears in his career, but 16 of those came in his rookie season in 2014 as injuries and healthy scratches were prelntiful under the John Fox regime. In those 20 games, Ferguson had just 13 tackles and two sacks as he never blossomed into the athletic threat that the team needed up front.

This offseason, the Bears have addressed their defensive line in free agency, as they've signed C.J. Wilson to a contract extension and inked John Jenkins to a one-year deal, but there's a strong possibility that they could shore up the end and tackle spots in the draft as well, with Alabama's Jonathan Allen serving as a name that's popped up on the team's radar quite a bit in the run-up to the selection show.