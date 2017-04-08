Chicago Bears Troll Aaron Rodgers With Deleted Tweet

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot of success against the Chicago Bears in his career, but the Bears may have scored a win against him with a Friday tweet. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Friday, news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn had ended their relationship, and naturally, the social media world was abuzz over the high-profile break-up.

After the news came out, a variety of reactions were elicited on social media, but a certain Chicago-based football team decided that they were perhaps going to have a little fun at Rodgers’ expense.

The Chicago Bears’ Twitter feed posted a picture of the quarterback on Friday, with the caption “#FridayFeeling,” and although they deleted the tweet a short time later, several intrepid internet users screen-captured the image before it was wiped away:

The tweet could be viewed as rare win for the Bears against Rodgers, who has a history of tormenting the team on the field. In addition to denying the Bears a playoff spot in 2013, Rodgers also beat Chicago in the 2011 NFC title game, and owns a 14-4 career regular season record against the team, averaging 245.4 passing yards per game against them in his career.

He’s also thrown 38 touchdowns against the Bears, his second-highest total against any team in the league.