Bellamy, Howard Limited at Bears' Practice Thursday

The Chicago Bears have already taken some big hits at wide receiver so far this season, but yet another pass-catcher is on the mend.

Wide receiver Joshua Bellamy, who caught three passes for 27 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, was a limited participant in practice for the Bears on Thursday as they prepare for their next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bellamy is dealing with an ankle issue, and it’s unclear at this point how serious the injury is. The Bears have already lost Cameron Meredith and Kevin White to injured reserve this season, so losing another wide receiver, even for one week, would be a tough blow to absorb.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara and lineman Kyle Long were both limited participants as well, as both look to make their way back into the lineup after missing the Falcons game. Wide receiver Markus Wheaton was also limited as he continues his recovery from a broken finger.

Defensive back Deon Bush (hamstring), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), and linebacker Christian Jones (back) were all limited.

Running back Benny Cunningham was the lone Bears player to be held out of practice completely as he deals with an ankle injury.

Safety Adrian Amos, who missed Wednesday’s workout for personal reasons, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall.