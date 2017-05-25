The Chicago Bears added yet another wide receiver to the mix on Thursday afternoon, signing former New York Giants wide-out Victor Cruz to a one-year contract.

Cruz, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Giants, caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown last year, but injuries have derailed him in a big way over the last three seasons. During that time he’s only appeared in 21 games, including missing the entire 2015 season in New York.

In his first few seasons, Cruz was one of the top recievers in the NFL, collecting 23 touchdown catches and 241 total receptions in his first three seasons.

Cruz announced the deal on his Instagram account on Thursday afternoon:

In joining the Bears, Cruz is now part of a big group of wide receivers looking to fill the hole left by Alshon Jeffery, who signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Kevin White and Cameron Meredith will likely be competing for the job as the number one wide receiver, and Cruz, Reuben Randle, Markus Wheaton, and Kendall Wright will all look to provide some depth as well.