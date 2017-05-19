The Chicago Bears continued their recent trend of inking draft picks to contracts on Friday when they came to an agreement with second-round pick Adam Shaheen.

Shaheen, who played his collegiate football at Division II Ashland University, racked up 57 receptions and 867 receiving yards in his final college season, and he also notched a staggering 16 touchdown receptions.

The 6-foot-6, 278 pound tight end was one of the most highly-talked about prospects in the draft, as he only just started playing football on a full-time basis in 2014.

With the signing of Shaheen, the Bears now only have one of their draft picks left unsigned, as number two overall pick Mitchell Trubisky has yet to put pen to paper on a contract. He is the highest NFL Draft pick left unsigned, as the Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Myles Garrett to a contract on Friday morning.