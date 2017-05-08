JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 18: Brian Hoyer #7 of the Houston Texans is sacked by Dan Skuta #55 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the game at EverBank Field on October 18, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears made another addition to their defensive depth on Monday as they signed linebacker Dan Skuta to a one-year contract.

Skuta, who most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, has seven career sacks, including five when he played under current Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in San Francisco. He has appeared in 112 games, and started a pair of contests for the Jaguars last season.

In 13 games a season ago, Skuta had 15 tackles and a pass defended, and he also assisted on three tackles.

Skuta will join a competitive group of outside linebackers as the Bears look to shore up their front seven in the coming year. Pernell McPhee and Leonard Floyd figure to get plenty of playing time for the Bears, with guys like Lamarr Houston and Willie Young also vying for spots in the Bears’ defensive alignment.