Victor Cruz Will be Released by Bears: Reports

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Bears are dancing away from Victor Cruz, as he will be released by the team.

The wide receiver, known for his salsa dancing after touchdowns, fell out of favor with the New York Giants and signed a one-year contract with the Bears earlier this spring. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson and USA Today’s Art Stapleton, his tenure with the team is at an end.

Cruz left Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a reported knee injury. It’s unclear whether the Bears will reach an injury settlement with him or simply let him go, but it appears that Kendall Wright has beaten him out for a job on the 53-man roster.

During the preseason, Cruz caught six passes for 28 yards and a touchdown with the Bears, but was unable to beat out Wright for the slot receiver job in training camp.