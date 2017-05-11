The Chicago Bears made a series of roster moves on Thursday as they prepare for offseason workouts at Halas Hall, as they waived Will Sutton and released Eddie Royal.

Sutton, a 2014 draft pick of the Bears, appeared in a total of 36 games over three seasons, with seven passes defended and 39 tackles as he struggled to gain a foothold in the regular rotation.

After signing with the Bears as a free agent in 2015, Royal played in a total of 18 games, hauling in 70 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also made stops in Denver and San Diego in his career, but with the addition of several wide receivers, including Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton to the mix, Royal’s time in Chicago has come to an end.

The Bears also put two more players on waivers on Thursday, with offensive lineman Cornelius Edison and fullback Paul Lasike both packing their bags. Edison, an undrafted free agent in 2016, dressed for six games with the Bears last season, and Lasike rushed for eight yards and had one catch for three years in 10 games in the 2016 campaign.