Bears Raise Season Ticket Prices for 2017 Campaign

The Chicago Bears just wrapped up one of the worst seasons in franchise history, but the pain of a 3-13 campaign isn’t the only pain fans will be feeling this winter.

According to a letter sent to season ticket holders and obtained by Danny Ecker of Crain’s Chicago Business, fans will also feel pain in their pocketbooks, as the Bears will be raising season ticket prices by an average of 2.6 percent next season.

The price increase is the first for the team in the last three years, and Bears president Ted Phillips said that all seating areas will see “price adjustments” for the coming year.

Bears tickets are already some of the most expensive in the NFL, ranking as the fourth-most expensive in the league according to a study before last season.