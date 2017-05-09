Chicago Bears Announce Full 2017 Preseason Schedule | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Grizzly Detail | The Chicago Bears NFL Football Blog
Awful good coverage of the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Announce Full 2017 Preseason Schedule

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Kristin Cavallari has finally revealed where her family is moving now that her husband Jay Cutler is no longer playing for the Chicago Bears.

    (Published Friday, April 28, 2017)

    The Chicago Bears will be looking to rebound after a tough 3-13 season in 2016, and they have revealed when they will be back on the field as they announced their full preseason schedule.

    The Bears will officially open the preseason against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 10 at Soldier Field, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. It will be one of two preseason home dates for the Bears, who will also welcome the Cleveland Browns to the lakefront on Aug. 31 in their preseason finale.

    The Bears will have one nationally televised game during their preseason slate, as they’ll take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Aug. 27. That game will air on Fox, and will mark the broadcasting debut of former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in the Fox booth.

    Here is the full list of dates and times for the Bears (all times are Central time):

    Thurs., Aug. 10: Broncos at Bears 7:00 p.m.

    Sat., Aug. 19: Bears at Cardinals 9:00 p.m.

    Sun., Aug. 27: Bears at Titans 12:00 p.m.  FOX

    Thurs., Aug. 31: Browns at Bears 7:00 p.m.

    The Bears will open the 2017 regular season with a home game against the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field. 

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices