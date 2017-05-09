Kristin Cavallari has finally revealed where her family is moving now that her husband Jay Cutler is no longer playing for the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears will be looking to rebound after a tough 3-13 season in 2016, and they have revealed when they will be back on the field as they announced their full preseason schedule.

The Bears will officially open the preseason against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 10 at Soldier Field, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. It will be one of two preseason home dates for the Bears, who will also welcome the Cleveland Browns to the lakefront on Aug. 31 in their preseason finale.

The Bears will have one nationally televised game during their preseason slate, as they’ll take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Aug. 27. That game will air on Fox, and will mark the broadcasting debut of former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in the Fox booth.

Here is the full list of dates and times for the Bears (all times are Central time):

Thurs., Aug. 10: Broncos at Bears 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 19: Bears at Cardinals 9:00 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 27: Bears at Titans 12:00 p.m. FOX

Thurs., Aug. 31: Browns at Bears 7:00 p.m.

The Bears will open the 2017 regular season with a home game against the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.