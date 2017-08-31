Chicago Bears Announce 2017 Jersey Schedule

The Chicago Bears’ iconic navy blue jerseys have been a staple for generations, and fans are going to get a heavy dose of them this season.

That’s because the Bears will wear navy blue jerseys in 11 games this season, according to a release by the team. They will of course wear their blue jerseys for all eight home games at Soldier Field, but they will also don the colors in three different road games as well:

The Bears will don blue jerseys for their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, and will wear navy for their Week 4 matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field as part of the NFL’s “Color Rush” program.

Last season, the Bears wore blue jerseys and pants for the “Color Rush” campaign, which features NFL teams in unique jerseys during their Thursday Night Football games.

Finally, the Bears will wear blue in Week 15 when they take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Bears’ iconic 1940’s style throwback jerseys will be worn in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in Week 11 against the Lions, the team said.

Here is the full schedule:

Week 1 vs. ATL - Home blue

Week 2 at TB - Home blue

Week 3 vs. PIT - Throwback blue

Week 4 at GB - "Color Rush" blue

Week 5 vs. MIN - Home blue

Week 6 at BAL - Road white

Week 7 vs. CAR - Home blue

Week 8 at NO - Road white

Week 10 vs. GB - Home blue

Week 11 vs. DET - Throwback blue

Week 12 at PHI - Road white

Week 13 vs. SF - Home blue

Week 14 at CIN - Road white

Week 15 at DET - Home blue

Week 16 vs. CLE - Home blue

Week 17 at MIN - Road white

Jersey selections are subject to change, according to the Bears.