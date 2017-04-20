The official release of the 2017 NFL schedule is set to take place on Thursday night, but some of the dates for the Chicago Bears’ slate have already begun to leak out.

Both the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs and WGN Radio’s Harry Teinowitz have reported that the Bears will play against the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday night game on Oct. 9, and Teinowitz also reported (among others) that the Bears will play a Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28.

Biggs also reported that the Bears will play the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Oct. 22, and that they will play the Vikings up in Minnesota for their season finale on Dec. 31.

After the initial reports, Biggs ended up dropping the mother lode, as he reported on all 17 games of the Bears' 2017 schedule. The schedule includes two primetime games and a Saturday game, according to Biggs.

Here is the full list of reported dates for the Bears’ schedule, with the official slate set to be released at 7 p.m. on Thursday night (home games in bold):

Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. Atlanta

Week 2: Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay

Week 3: Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh

Week 4: Sept. 28 at Green Bay

Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota

Week 6: Oct. 15 at Baltimore

Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Carolina

Week 8: Oct. 29 at New Orleans

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Nov. 12 vs. Green Bay

Week 11: Nov. 19 vs. Detroit

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Philadelphia

Week 13: Dec. 3 vs. San Francisco

Week 14: Dec. 10 at Cincinnati

Week 15: Dec. 16 at Detroit

Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Cleveland

Week 17: Dec. 31 at Minnesota

The Bears will play twice against each of their divisional rivals, with Detroit, Green Bay, and Minnesota each on the schedule twice. They’ll welcome Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco to Soldier Field this season, and they’ll have road games against Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and Philadelphia on the docket as well.