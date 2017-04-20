Bears to Open 2017 Season vs. Falcons: Report | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Grizzly Detail | The Chicago Bears NFL Football Blog
Awful good coverage of the Chicago Bears

Bears to Open 2017 Season vs. Falcons: Report

The Bears will also play the Vikings on Monday Night Football, according to reports

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    The Bears and Packers will reportedly renew acquaintances on Sept. 28 at Lambeau Field.

    The official release of the 2017 NFL schedule is set to take place on Thursday night, but some of the dates for the Chicago Bears’ slate have already begun to leak out.

    Both the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs and WGN Radio’s Harry Teinowitz have reported that the Bears will play against the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday night game on Oct. 9, and Teinowitz also reported (among others) that the Bears will play a Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28.

    Biggs also reported that the Bears will play the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Oct. 22, and that they will play the Vikings up in Minnesota for their season finale on Dec. 31.

    After the initial reports, Biggs ended up dropping the mother lode, as he reported on all 17 games of the Bears' 2017 schedule. The schedule includes two primetime games and a Saturday game, according to Biggs. 

    Here is the full list of reported dates for the Bears’ schedule, with the official slate set to be released at 7 p.m. on Thursday night (home games in bold): 

    Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. Atlanta

    Week 2: Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay

    Week 3: Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh

    Week 4: Sept. 28 at Green Bay

    Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota

    Week 6: Oct. 15 at Baltimore

    Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Carolina

    Week 8: Oct. 29 at New Orleans

    Week 9: Bye

    Week 10: Nov. 12 vs. Green Bay

    Week 11: Nov. 19 vs. Detroit

    Week 12: Nov. 26 at Philadelphia

    Week 13: Dec. 3 vs. San Francisco 

    Week 14: Dec. 10 at Cincinnati

    Week 15: Dec. 16 at Detroit

    Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Cleveland

    Week 17: Dec. 31 at Minnesota

    The Bears will play twice against each of their divisional rivals, with Detroit, Green Bay, and Minnesota each on the schedule twice. They’ll welcome Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco to Soldier Field this season, and they’ll have road games against Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and Philadelphia on the docket as well. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices