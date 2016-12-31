Top Chicago Stories of 2016 UP NEXT XTop Chicago Stories of 2016LinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-2016-recap-new-years-408849245.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcchicago.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=408849245&videoID=XDSyjqahypfT&origin=nbcchicago.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Relive some of the biggest Chicago moments of 2016.Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters