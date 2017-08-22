Six-year-old Owen Schmidt died this morning from injuries he suffered in a car crash Monday. Owen's pregnant mother Lindsey Schmidt also died in the crash, as did his two brothers Caleb and Weston. (Published Thursday, July 27, 2017)

Charges are being filed in a fatal crash that left a pregnant mother and her three young sons dead after their vehicle collided with another near their northern Illinois home, officials said Tuesday.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, of Beecher and her sons, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 19-month-old Kaleb were on their way to bible classes at Trinity Lutheran Church on July 24 when a pickup truck blew a stop sign and struck their sport utility vehicle.

Schmidt and her youngest son Kaleb were pronounced dead at the scene. Weston died at Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago the following evening. Owen succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Beecher Community Mourns, Prays at Vigil After Fatal Accident

The small community of Beecher has been weighed down with grief for two days. Lauren Petty reports. (Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017)

Authorities say the pickup truck's driver received a traffic citation that was dismissed earlier this month. Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow said at the time the case remained under investigation and told the Chicago Tribune a resolution on the traffic citation could have prompted double jeopardy issues should more serious charges be filed later.

Officials are expected to announce the filing of felony charges in the crash Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately known what the charges would be or who they would be against.