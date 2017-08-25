Changes Announced to 'Hamilton' Ticket Lottery

If you’ve been trying to win “Hamilton” tickets via the “Ham4Ham” lottery, you’ll want to take note of a change that will take place in the process.

Beginning on Sunday, fans looking to win the chance to purchase $10 tickets to the smash-hit show will be able to enter the lottery a full two days before the actual performance date. The lottery will now open at 11 a.m. two days before the show is scheduled to take place, and will close at 9 a.m. on the day before the show, according to the show’s website.

Previously, the lottery took place on the day of the show, with the entry period closing at 2 p.m. for evening performances.

The same model has been put in place for the New York production of the show, and was done in conjunction with a new app that debuted earlier this month.

“Hamilton” fans will be able to use the app to enter the lottery, which gives fans the chance to buy tickets from a pool of 44 discounted seats to each performance. Fans will still be able to use the show’s website to enter the lottery as well.