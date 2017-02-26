No one spoils their fans quite like Chance the Rapper.

The 23-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist loves to find new ways to surprise his loyal following, and on Sunday he did just that.

The Chicago native bought out multiple showings of the new movie "Get Out" at a theater on the city's South Side and invited anyone and everyone to watch it for free.

Chance tweeted early Sunday that the horror film by Jordan Peele "WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE," and encouraged his followers to see it.

Just a few hours later, he made it easy for them.

"I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie," he tweeted, adding, "All day guys, come thru! Bring whoever, it's free I just want you to see it on 87th. There's a few more showings today!"

The Chatham 14 Theaters, located on W. 87th St. near the Dan Ryan Expressway, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, but the website listed the 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m. showings as sold out.