Chance The Rapper attends the 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chance the Rapper has rapidly become one of the biggest names in the music industry, and his young daughter appears ready to follow in her father’s footsteps.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Chance’s two-year-old daughter Kensli spent some quality time with dad in a music studio, and rocked out on a microphone while the rapper played the drums:

I need 4 more so I could start a band 🤑 A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Chance has frequently mentioned his daughter in songs and in interviews since she was born in Sept. 2015. Even former President Barack Obama got to meet Chance’s future protégé, as the rapper used the photo op as a chance to introduce the world to his daughter earlier this year.