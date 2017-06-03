Amid controversy surrounding Bill Maher’s use of a racial slur during his HBO talk show on Friday night, one prominent Chicago recording artist wants the comedian taken off the air.

That artist, Chance the Rapper, took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to call for Maher to be removed from the air, where he has hosted “Real Time With Bill Maher” for 15 years:

During Friday’s opening with Senator Ben Sasse, Maher used a racial slur after the senator invited him to come “work in the fields” in Nebraska. The comedian apologized after the show, saying that “the word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

Senator Sasse also apologized for not standing up to Maher after the remark, tweeting that he wished he’d been “quick enough to say in the moment: ‘Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word.’”

Chance the Rapper wasn’t the only person to condemn Maher for his remarks, as activist DeRay McKesson and Rev. Al Sharpton also criticized the comedian for his comments.

HBO released a statement on Saturday morning calling the phrase “completely inexcusable and tasteless,” and they also removed the comment from subsequent airings of the program.