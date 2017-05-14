LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Chance The Rapper attends GQ and Chance The Rapper Celebrate the Grammys in Partnership with YouTube at Chateau Marmont on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)

As a Chicago product, Chance The Rapper is one of the most famous people in the city, but he found himself in some hot water with his fans on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The recording artist, who has over five million followers on Instagram, liked a comment on a post featuring a trio of plus-size models from the Instagram account Worldstar.

The comment, which read “Just Puked,” elicited some strong reactions from his Twitter followers, who let him know that they didn’t appreciate the comment:

Chance responded quickly to the situation, saying that he accidentally liked the post and apologizing to those that he offended:

The artist has parlayed his use of social media into a cult following among music fans, and his strategy of releasing albums for free has made him one of the most innovating recording artists in the industry.