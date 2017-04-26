After losing a World Series bet with Great America, Cedar Point will pay the piper next weekend as they live up to their side of the wager.

Beginning next weekend and running for two days only, the amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, will rename one of its roller coasters after the Cubs, dubbing it the "Top Thrill Cubster," according to a release.

The ride, normally called the "Top Thrill Dragster," takes riders on a journey reaching speeds of 120 MPH and heights of 420 feet.

According to the theme park, guests riding the roller coaster next weekend will be able to get a souvenir photo, and special t-shirts will also be sold to commemorate the occasion.

"The 2016 World Series was an all-time classic, but unfortunately for us, Chicago came out on top, so we're paying up," Cedar Point general manager Jason McClure said in a statement.

Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee originally proposed the bet in a video posted online ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

The wager began simply enough: If the Cubs won the World Series, the Cedar Point team had to post a video of themselves singing "Go Cubs Go."

Cedar Point accepted, then upped the ante. If the Indians won, Great America's staff would have to sing "Cleveland Rocks," and the winning city's park would get to choose a ride at the other to rename for the entire 2017 opening weekend.

When the Cubs secured their historic victory, Cedar Point made good on part one of their promise, posting a video of glum staff members in Cubs gear, singing the team's victory song.