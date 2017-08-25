Carl Edwards Jr. Unveils Awesome Players Weekend Cleats

Chicago Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. will be one of many players celebrating MLB Player's Weekend, and he's unveiled the awesome cleats that he will wear against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Edwards, who will wear "Carl's Jr." on the back of his jersey for the special weekend, will show off his love of hamburgers when he takes the mound against the Phillies, as he'll wear the burger chain's logo on his shoes:

So far this season Edwards has a 3-3 record with a 3.44 ERA in 58 appearances for the Cubs. He has become a key player for the Cubs in the late innings of games, often pitching in high leverage situations in the seventh and eighth innings of contests.

Edwards will join other players in donning special gear, as Kris Bryant will wear cleats honoring his hometown of Las Vegas and Anthony Rizzo will use bright blue bats as part of the player's weekend festivities.