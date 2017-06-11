Pregnant Woman Dragged in Carjacking Receives New Car

After being dragged in a carjacking at a Hammond gas station that was captured on video, a pregnant woman was presented with a new car on Saturday afternoon in a touching gesture.

Selena Gonzalez, 23, said she had stopped at a gas station in Hammond on Thursday for just a moment when two men hopped in her car, a silver Chevrolet Cobalt.

"When I was at the register I had noticed two boys who said, 'Come on, let's go,'" Gonzalez recalled. "They had opened my doors and ran in."

She said she reached in the car to grab the keys, but the suspects drove away, dragging Gonzalez behind them.

Gonzalez, who is pregnant and less than two weeks from her due date, was unable to stop the men from stealing her car and suffered injuries to her hands and knees as well.

"I am pretty beat up," the mother of two said. "But I am just glad my daughters weren’t with me."

The car was later recovered, but it was totaled, so on Saturday, Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg and local towing company W&K Towing presented Gonzalez with the keys and title to another car. 'I Really Need My Car': Pregnant Woman Dragged While Clinging to Chevy During Theft, Video Shows

The gift will enable Gonzalez to continue to work at her new job in Chicago and provide for her family.

"Without my car, I can’t work," she said after the theft. "Without my keys ... without working, I can’t feed myself--and I have two daughters--soon to be three."

"I am a single mom, so I really need my car. It’s very important," she added.