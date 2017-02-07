Fans celebrate the second out of the ninth inning of the Game Four of the National League Divisional Series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals while watching the game at the Cubby Bear on October 13, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

Things haven’t been easy for St. Louis Cardinals fans in recent months, as they’ve had to deal with a new reality that features the Chicago Cubs as World Series champions, but the team accidentally poured salt into the wounds on Tuesday.

The snafu, captured by the good folks at the Twitter account @BestFansStLouis, was perpetrated by the Cardinals’ Twitter account in conjunction with a contest that will send fans to spring training this March in Florida. The ad, put together by American Family Insurance, features a baseball with a very familiar logo to Cubs fans.

For those that can’t see the image, the baseball in the ad features the Cubs’ 100th anniversary logo, complete with historic Cubs logo and “A Century of Cubs” emblazoned on it. To add insult to injury, the baseball is from the 2016 season, when the Cubs blew out the Cardinals in the Central Division race and won their first World Series title in over a century.

The Cardinals did very quickly delete the image in question, but as many people have found out, the internet is forever, so fans can go ahead and score another victory for the Cubs in one of baseball’s oldest struggles.