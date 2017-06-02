Cardinal Cupich Criticizes Withdrawal From Paris Accords

On Friday, Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change agreement.

In a series of tweets posted to his Twitter account, the cardinal called the decision “misguided,” and called the decision to step away from the agreement a “moral failure”:

The president, who addressed the nation on Thursday in a nationally-televised address, said that the United States stepped away from the agreement in order to potentially pursue a new one whose terms are “fair” to the United States.

“(We will) begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, (and) its taxpayers,” President Trump said. “So we’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair.”

The cardinal has been critical of the Trump administration before, including over the administration’s actions regarding immigration enforcement. Cupich told priests earlier this year to turn away immigration authorities who come to parishes without a warrant in search of illegal aliens that might be inside.