Two people were injured when a car slammed into a restaurant on Chicago's South Side late Saturday night, according to police.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Indiana Ave. in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood, authorities said.

A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling northbound when it collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox, also headed northbound.

The Pontiac then crashed into Baba's Famous Steak & Lemonade, where it came to a rest.

The 33-year-old female driver of the Pontiac declined medical attention, according to police.

The 18-year-old woman driving the Chevy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition, police and fire officials said.

Further details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available, and authorities continue to investigate.