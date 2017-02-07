Canine Flu Halts Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society Adoptions

The Anti-Cruelty Society has stopped all dog adoptions until an outbreak of the canine flu is contained. NBC 5's Marion Brooks reports.

A highly contagious canine flu that first hit the Chicago area hard a few years ago has made a return at the city’s Anti-Cruelty Society.

The group announced Tuesday it would stop all dog adoptions until the outbreak is contained.

“There’s no medicine we can really give them, a few things to help with the symptoms, but unfortunately there’s no quick fix for this,” said Colette Bradle of the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society estimate it should take up to three to four weeks.

Seventy dogs have been exposed or have shown symptoms of the virus, the society says, which include coughing, a runny nose and fever.

In 2015 the dog flu sickened more than 1,000 dogs in the Chicago area and at least five dogs died during the outbreak.

The Anti-Cruelty Society says they are working around the clock to make sure all of the dogs recover.

“It’s a lot of TLC, giving the dogs some extra care, making sure they’re staying hydrated, just keeping a close eye on all of them,” Bradley said.

Experts say an effective vaccine has been developed and encourage pet owners to get their dog vaccinated. If you feel your pet may have already been exposed—it’s best to call your vet first and make the proper arrangements to prevent the virus from spreading.

The Anti-Cruelty society says its cat adoptions remain open.