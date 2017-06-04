Grant Nelson, the Uber driver who was murdered earlier this week, was laid to rest on Friday, and fellow rideshare drivers, some of whom he had never even met, formed a funeral procession to honor his memory.

After Uber driver Grant Nelson was stabbed to death last week , a candlelight vigil is being held in his memory on Sunday night.

The vigil will begin at 8:30 p.m. in Lincolnwood at the corner of Lincoln and Touhy Avenues, according to a Facebook event page. It is being organized by the same group of rideshare drivers that provided Nelson’s casket with a funeral processional on Friday afternoon.

“If you would like to join with others to honor and remember Grant, who was the victim of a random, tragic, and senseless murder this past Tuesday, at the hands of his Uber passenger, please feel free to join us,” the event page.

The 34-year old Nelson was fatally stabbed while driving his care in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police arrested 16-year old Eliza Wasni and charged her with murder in the case after she allegedly stole a knife and machete from a Wal-Mart store and used the weapons to stab Nelson repeatedly.

Nelson was brought to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

As of Sunday afternoon, 50 people had confirmed that they would be attending the vigil, with nearly 60 more saying they were “interested” in attending. According to the event page, the vigil will take place rain or shine.