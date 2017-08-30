Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday’s preseason game, but according to multiple reports he did get some good news from doctors this week.

Meredith, who suffered the torn ACL against the Tennessee Titans after an awkward hit, was told by team doctors that other damage in the knee was minimal, and that he could be back to full health in eight months, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

If Meredith can recover within that timeframe, he could potentially be back on the field for the Bears when they begin offseason training activities in the spring.

Meredith signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent before the 2015 season out of Illinois State University. The receiver had a breakout year in 2016, snaring 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns for the Bears. He was looking to be Mike Glennon’s primary receiving target this season, but that all changed when he was hit by Johnathan Cyprien during the Bears’ win over the Titans on Sunday.

Now, the receiver will work to rehab the knee and try to be back in time to contribute next year, and other players like Kevin White and Kendall Wright will look to pick up the slack in the interim.