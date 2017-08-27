Cameron Meredith #81 of the Chicago Bears is carted off the field after being injured by a tackled by the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on August 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith suffered a knee injury in the team's preseason game Sunday, and head coach John Fox had some bad news after the game concluded.

According to the coach, the team believes that Meredith tore his ACL when he was hit in the left knee by Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Meredith will go an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, and if the results come back as expected, he will be done for the season.

Meredith's injury is awful news for a Bears squad already thin at wide receiver. He led the team with 66 catches for 888 yards last season, and was a breakout star in a season full of disappointing performances from various players on the offense.

The receiever is just the latest NFL player to suffer a season-ending injury this weekend. New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman tore his ACL on Friday night, and Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware tore his PCL, likely ending his season according to reports.