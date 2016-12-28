When the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the United Center, they will do so with an extra player on their roster, and his story is one that is certainly worthy of such an opportunity.

That player is 17-year old Trey Flowers, who signed a one-day contract with the Bulls Wednesday in partnership with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. The inspiring teenager has gone through a lot in his life, undergoing a liver transplant operation in 2015 and recovering a remarkable three months ahead of schedule, according to a release from the team, earning him the nickname “The Rockstar” from his doctors at Stanford University.

The Bulls posted a picture to their Twitter feed of Flowers signing his contract:

Bulls General Manager Gar Forman issued a statement about the signing, praising Flowers for his toughness and strength in the face of adversity:

“I am thrilled to welcome Trey to the Bulls, as I know he will be the perfect teammate and professional on and off the court. Trey brings an unprecedented level of toughness and strength to our team after what he has been through, and we all know he will be able to inspire his new teammates with his story. I am confident that he has all of the intangibles to be a real contributor to this team right away.”

Flowers will get to meet the Bulls’ players as they prepare for their Wednesday game against the Nets and will also tour the team’s practice facility near the United Center.

“I’m excited to be a part of the organization,” Flowers said. “I’ve always admired Dwyane Wade and am eager to experience the game at the United Center.”

"They tell me I’m a fighter because of what I’ve overcome. I look forward to bringing that fighting spirit to the Bulls," he added.