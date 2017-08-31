LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Cameron Payne #22 of the Chicago Bulls drives against Dorian Finney-Smith #10 of the Dallas Mavericks during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dallas won 91-75. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls were very high on point guard Cameron Payne’s potential when he arrived from Oklahoma City last season, but he suffered another setback recently.

According to the team, Payne suffered a broken bone in his foot during a workout in July, and he was ordered to rest the injury. The bone did not heal fast enough for the team’s liking, and so he will have surgery to repair it on Sept. 6, the Bulls said in a statement.

The Bulls said that an update on Payne’s condition, as well as a timetable for his return, will be made public after the surgery.

Payne, who was acquired from the Thunder in a trade that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City, is expected to be sidelined until late November, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

The broken bone, the fifth metatarsal in Payne’s right foot, is the same bone that he broke before the 2016-17 season. He was cleared to work out with the team, and then broke the same bone again just before the season began. He ultimately underwent surgery on the injury, and didn’t appear in his first game until Jan. 7.