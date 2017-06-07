The Buffalo Bills hosted a voluntary minicamp this week, and even though corner Shareece Wright didn’t have to be there, he went to great lengths to attend anyway.

According to Tamerat Berhe, one of Wright’s representatives, the cornerback ended up ordering up an Uber and taking the ride all the way from Chicago to Buffalo for the voluntary workout. The price tag? A whopping $632:

The price tag doesn’t even present the full story. According to Berhe, Wright also handsomely tipped the Uber driver that took him all the way to New York, tacking an extra $300 onto his bill for the ride.

According to Google Maps, the trip to Buffalo from Chicago would take about eight and a half hours, clocking in at 526 miles. Flights are available from Chicago to Buffalo for $320, according to Google, and to rent a car for the drive would cost a minimum of $128, or $262 if Wright had sprung for a high-end vehicle, according to Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Wright isn’t the only NFL player that used a lengthy road trip to get to a mini-camp this week. After his flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay was cancelled, Packers cornerback Davon House got a ride from a pair of Packers fans to make sure that he was at Lambeau Field in time for his workouts