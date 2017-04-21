Bryant, Rizzo Lead Cubs' Dominant Jersey Sales

It almost goes without saying that the Chicago Cubs are one of the most popular teams in baseball after their World Series championship, but their sheer dominance on a new ranking released Friday is still a bit of a surprise.

According to data released by Major League Baseball, the Cubs absolutely destroyed the competition on the list of the top-selling jerseys of the offseason. Four of their players cracked the top five on the list, which includes some of the biggest stars in the game.

Naturally, National League MVP Kris Bryant checked in at the number one spot on the list, with his jersey outselling his teammates and the entire baseball world. With a Rookie of the Year Award, an MVP award, and a World Series ring, Bryant is certainly becoming one of the most marketable players in the game today.

Bryant will have bragging rights over Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who finished in second place on the list. Rizzo beat out Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for that spot, as Kershaw was the lone non-Cubs player to finish in the top five as he checked in at number three in the rankings.

Cubs infielder Javier Baez, who dazzled the baseball world with his prodigious power and his incredible tagging abilities, finished in fourth place, and outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who slugged his way into the hearts of millions as he battled back from a torn ACL and miraculously came back to play in the World Series, rounded out the top five.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Dodgers infielder Corey Seager, Giants catcher Buster Posey, Yankees infielder Gary Sanchez, and Angels outfielder Mike Trout rounded out the top 10 on the rankings.