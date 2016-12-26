Brown Line Service Halted at Francisco After Collision With Vehicle | NBC Chicago
Brown Line Service Halted at Francisco After Collision With Vehicle

    Trains on the Brown Line were halted on Chicago's North Side after a collision with a vehicle, according to the CTA.

    Trains were standing at the Francisco station in the city's Ravenswood Manor neighborhood, the transit agency tweeted around 2:20 p.m.

    Crews were working to restore service, according to the CTA, who suggested using the #81 Lawrence bus as an alternate route.

    It was not immediately clear the cause of the collision or if there were any injuries.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago

