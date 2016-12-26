Trains on the Brown Line were halted on Chicago's North Side after a collision with a vehicle, according to the CTA.
Trains were standing at the Francisco station in the city's Ravenswood Manor neighborhood, the transit agency tweeted around 2:20 p.m.
Crews were working to restore service, according to the CTA, who suggested using the #81 Lawrence bus as an alternate route.
It was not immediately clear the cause of the collision or if there were any injuries.
Published 2 hours ago