'Dinos & Dragons' Exhibit Roars Into Brookfield Zoo

Some massive, mythical new creatures are coming to Brookfield Zoo this spring. The zoo’s newest “Dinos & Dragons” exhibit features 17 animatronic creatures along an outdoor path, as well as an indoor component of real-life “dragons,” large and small. Opening May 6, the exhibit showcases Komodo, frilled and bearded dragons, as well as other lizards – and has plenty of hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Paleontologists in training can uncover dinosaur artifacts in the dino dissection lab and dig boxes, while fantasy lovers can take part in a puppet show with a castle backdrop – or even load and release a miniature catapult. Check out a sneak peek of some of what the exhibit has to offer: