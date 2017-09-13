Chicago Cubs fans may remember the Milwaukee Brewers being perturbed by a rescheduled game last week, but now it’s fans on the North Side who could be left crying foul.

On Wednesday, the Brewers announced that their series against the Miami Marlins, originally scheduled to be played on South Beach beginning on Friday, will instead be contested at Miller Park, the Brewers’ home stadium.

“Major League Baseball in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, agreed that it is in the best interest of our community to relocate this weekend’s Marlins games against the Milwaukee Brewers to Milwaukee,” Marlins President David Samson said in a statement. “Following Hurricane Irma, the Miami Marlins realize that all of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take a priority at this time.”

According to the Brewers’ website, only 10,000 tickets will be made available to Friday’s game, and up to 23,000 tickets will be available to games on Saturday and Sunday.

The Brewers are currently two and a half games behind the Cubs in the National League Central race, which led some fans and media members to criticize the decision to give the Brewers three more home games.

The Brewers reportedly were upset after the Cubs changed the time of a game between the two clubs last weekend. The game was originally set to be played at 1:20 p.m., but instead the game was moved to 7:05 p.m. as part of an agreement between the Cubs and the city of Chicago.

Even though the Brewers were perturbed by the decision, they came out and won the game anyway, taking home a 2-0 triumph over the Cubs.

The Cubs themselves have played games at Miller Park due to a hurricane before. In 2008, the Cubs played the Astros at the stadium after Hurricane Ike, and Carlos Zambrano threw a no-hitter in that series as the Cubs made themselves at home in Milwaukee.

Hurricane Irma also forced the relocation of this week’s series between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, which was played at Citi Field in New York instead of at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.