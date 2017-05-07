Anderson Placed on DL Amid Flurry of Roster Moves for Cubs

After winning the World Series last year, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is back with a championship edition of his "Rizzo's" breakfast cereal.

With their bullpen taxed and their starting rotation in need of reinforcement, the Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves on Sunday, as they placed Brett Anderson on the 10-day disabled list.

Anderson, who gave up five runs in just one-third of an inning against the New York Yankees on Saturday night, heads to the DL as he deals with a lower back strain. He also struggled in his previous start against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up seven earned runs in one inning of work earlier this week.

The Cubs also optioned reliever Rob Zastryzny back to Triple-A Iowa as part of the roster moves. The reliever, who was part of the team’s World Series roster in 2016, appeared in one game for the Cubs, giving up three earned runs in four innings of work against the Yankees on Saturday night.

Infielder Tommy La Stella was one of two players that the Cubs summoned back up from Iowa on Sunday afternoon. La Stella has appeared in six games for the Cubs this season, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and two walks in limited action with the team.

After a brief send-down, Justin Grimm is also back up with the Cubs, as the team recalled him from Iowa. He has pitched in 12 games for the Cubs this season, posting a 7.30 ERA with 10 earned runs allowed in 12 innings of work.

The Cubs currently have 13 pitchers and 12 position players on their active roster thanks to the moves, and they’ll be looking to salvage a game from the New York Yankees when the two teams tangle on Sunday night. Jon Lester will take the hill for the Cubs in the game as he looks for his second win of the season.