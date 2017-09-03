Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Brett Anderson had a brief and unsuccessful stay with the team this season, and it appears that he places at least some of the blame for his struggles on the team.

In a tweet posted Sunday evening, Anderson appeared to take a shot at Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio and the rest of the organization’s coaches:

“It’s crazy what happens when you aren’t tinkered with and can just go out and pitch,” Anderson said in the tweet.

The tweet comes after Anderson made his second start with the Toronto Blue Jays, going six innings and giving up three runs in a game against the Baltimore Orioles. In his first start, Anderson gave up one run in 5.2 innings, scattering six hits in that appearance.

His time with the Cubs was decidedly less successful, as he notched an 8.18 ERA and a 2-2 record in six starts with the Cubs before he was designated for assignment and released by the team earlier this year.

If Anderson is criticizing the Cubs’ methods, he likely won’t find much support among pitchers like Jake Arrieta and Kyle Hendricks, both of whom have seen plenty of success under Bosio’s tutelage.