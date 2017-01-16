Woman, 20, Dies in Sledding Accident at Ski Resort

A woman was killed Monday at a ski resort in Michigan when she struck a building at a high rate of speed, officials say.

Authorities told WPBN that 20-year-old Sally Ottenhoff was staying with family at a privately-owned condominium at Boyne Mountain ski resort in Boyne Falls. Authorities told the local news station Ottenhoff and others went sledding on the resort's slopes while they were closed.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra said Vondra was sledding down a hill on a saucer when she fell, or possibly intentionally got off, and struck the building. Vondra told WPBN the investigation was ongoing but alcohol was a factor in Ottenhoff’s death.

Ottenhoff was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan where she died from her injuries.

Boyne Mountain president and general manager Ed Grice released a statement on the fatal accident Monday.

“This is a terribly tragic event and our team is keeping this young woman, as well as her family and friends, in our hearts,” Grice said. “Our security department received the call at 2:47 Sunday morning. 911 was also called and first responders arrived shortly after and rendered assistance until she was transported.”

Grice also said the resort doesn’t not authorize any kind of sledding equipment on trails for skiing or snowboarding.