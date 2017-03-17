Boy Struck, Pinned Under School Bus in Northwest Indiana

Emergency responders were able to free the boy from under the bus before he was rushed to an area hospital.

A 17-year-old Northwest Indiana boy was struck by a school bus early Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 8800 block of Columbia Ave. in Munster, Indiana at approximately 7:12 a.m. after receiving a report of an accident involving a school bus and pedestrian, police said.

Upon arrival, a 17-year-old boy was found trapped underneath the bus near Munster High School, according to the Munster Police Department.

Munster Police Department officers, crews from the Munster Fire Department, and employees of the School Town of Munster school district were all on the scene.

Police said the boy was able to speak with first responders while under the bus, but the severity of his injuries was unknown.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary for treatment of his injuries.

A parent who witnessed the boy being rescued from under the bus told NBC 5 that a school administrator said the boy was a student at the high school who was hit by the school bus near 35th and Columbia Avenue, but that was unconfirmed by police.

The intersection of 35th and Columbia Avenue is often a "very congested" area with heavy traffic and many students before school hours, the parent told NBC 5.

Further details were not immediately made available.

The accident is being investigated by the Munster Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6650.