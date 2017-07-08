Police are warning Chicago residents and tourists to be careful after a string of robberies in Bronzeville, including one that featured a 6-year-old boy brandishing a gun. NBC 5’s Chris Hush has more on what people need to look out for in the area.

Police Warn Residents to be Alert After String of Bronzeville Robberies

Chicago police issued a warning Saturday about a string of robberies over the last month, including one in which a boy as young as 6 years old displayed a handgun.

In each incident, three to nine offenders approached the victims on the sidewalk, in a parking lot and in the hallway of a residential building and either demanded or forcibly removed property before fleeing on foot, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

In the most recent robbery on June 29, authorities said a boy believed to be between the ages of 6 and 8 displayed a silver handgun and demanded money.

The incidents occurred in the Douglas and Bronzeville neighborhoods on the city’s South Side as follows:





at 3 p.m. on June 3 in the 2900 block of S. Martin Luther King Dr.

at 9 p.m. on June 3 in the 2900 block of S. Michigan Ave.

at 2:15 p.m. on June 4 in the 2900 block of S. Michigan Ave.

at 6 p.m. on June 4 in the 2700 block of S. Indiana Ave.

at 10:30 p.m. on June 3 in the 2600 block of S. Michigan Ave.

at 4:45 p.m. on June 7 in the 2900 block of S. Indiana Ave.

at 8:30 p.m. on June 7 in the 2900 block of S. Martin Luther King Dr.

at 9:30 p.m. on June 8 in the 2900 block of S. Martin Luther King Dr.

at 4:10 p.m. on June 9 in the 0-100 block of W. 30th St.

at 6 p.m. on June 26 in the 2900 block of S. Martin Luther King Dr.

at 7:57 p.m. on June 28 in the 0-100 block of E. 29th St.





The suspects were described as males between 6 and 20 years old, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the incidents, as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8384.