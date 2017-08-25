Bond Reduced for Man Charged in Fatal Beecher Crash

The driver who allegedly caused a crash that ended in the death of a woman and all of her children in Beecher made his first court appearance. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup has more.

The defendant in a fatal Beecher crash that claimed the lives of a pregnant mother and her three children had his bond reduced significantly Friday, according to the Will County State's Attorney.

Bond was originally set in the case at $1 million, but a judge reduced the figure to $250,000 on Friday.

Police and prosecutors say 25-year-old Sean Woulfe was speeding in unincorporated Beecher a month ago when he ran a stop sign and collided with Lindsey Schmidt's car--killing her and her children. They were heading to bible school.

Tuesday the state's attorney praised the way the children's father has handled the tragedy.

"He's a God fearing man and he has taken this as stoically as I imagine any father could do and he deserves credit for that," Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow said.

Schmidt's family members were not in court Wednesday, but the day before, a cousin told NBC 5 that while the charges against Wolfe won't bring Lindsey in the boys back, "justice must be served."

"We hope that this will open peoples eyes to be careful when driving," cousin Brent Riechers said. "Slow down, turn off your phones, be present."

Woulfe is now being held in the Will County Jail and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.