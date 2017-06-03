Body of Man Fleeing Restaurant Bill Found in Fox River: Police | NBC Chicago
Body of Man Fleeing Restaurant Bill Found in Fox River: Police

    Rescue crews are set to resume a search in the Fox River Friday morning after witnesses reported a man fled from a local restaurant without paying his bill and jumped into the water. Emily Florez reports.

    (Published Friday, June 2, 2017)

    The body of a man who authorities said jumped into the Fox River while fleeing a restaurant without paying his bill has been found, according to police.

    Rescue crews discovered the body of 29-year-old Ernest Prentic, of Carpentersville, in the Fox River on Friday, Algonquin police said in a statement.

    Authorities had been searching since shortly after 9:20 p.m. Thursday night, when officers responded to a report of a theft at Nero’s Restaurant, located at 300 Eastgate Ct. in Algonquin.

    According to Algonquin police, before the officers arrived, a man fled the restaurant without paying his tab and was seen running toward the Fox River.

    Witnesses at the scene said he jumped into the river, and the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire Department began a search and rescue mission with assistance from several other area fire departments.

    Authorities believe the man, later identified as Prentic, jumped into the water at the dam in a dangerous area known as a boil, where water spins and makes swimming difficult.

    Prentic’s body was found Friday afternoon, according to police, and turned over to the Kane County Coroner’s office.

    Algonquin police continue to investigate.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

