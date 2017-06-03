Rescue crews are set to resume a search in the Fox River Friday morning after witnesses reported a man fled from a local restaurant without paying his bill and jumped into the water. Emily Florez reports.

The body of a man who authorities said jumped into the Fox River while fleeing a restaurant without paying his bill has been found, according to police.

Rescue crews discovered the body of 29-year-old Ernest Prentic, of Carpentersville, in the Fox River on Friday, Algonquin police said in a statement.

Authorities had been searching since shortly after 9:20 p.m. Thursday night, when officers responded to a report of a theft at Nero’s Restaurant, located at 300 Eastgate Ct. in Algonquin.

According to Algonquin police, before the officers arrived, a man fled the restaurant without paying his tab and was seen running toward the Fox River.

Witnesses at the scene said he jumped into the river, and the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire Department began a search and rescue mission with assistance from several other area fire departments.

Authorities believe the man, later identified as Prentic, jumped into the water at the dam in a dangerous area known as a boil, where water spins and makes swimming difficult.

Prentic’s body was found Friday afternoon, according to police, and turned over to the Kane County Coroner’s office.

Algonquin police continue to investigate.